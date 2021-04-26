ICICI Bank surges on reporting 4-fold jump in Q4 consolidated net profit

ICICI Bank is currently trading at Rs. 595.20, up by 25.15 points or 4.41% from its previous closing of Rs. 570.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 600.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 604.90 and Rs. 587.75 respectively. So far 698657 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 679.30 on 16-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 285.70 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 580.40 and Rs. 531.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 394336.41 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 89.51% and 10.06% stake respectively, in the company.

ICICI Bank has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. The bank has reported around 4-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 4,402.61 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,221.36 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 2.17% at Rs 23,953.02 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 23,443.66 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported around 4-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 4,886.16 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,251.32 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 8.72% at Rs 43,621.29 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 40,121.48 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank has reported 2-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 16,192.68 crore as compared to Rs 7,930.81 crore for the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 7.50% at Rs 98,086.80 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 91,246.94 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the bank has reported a rise of 92.18% in its net profit at Rs 18,384.32 crore as compared to Rs 9,566.31 crore for the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 7.71% at Rs 161,336.48 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 149,786.10 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







