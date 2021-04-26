SREI Infrastructure Finance gains as its arm gets EoI for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments

SREI Infrastructure Finance is currently trading at Rs. 7.31, up by 1.18 points or 19.25% from its previous closing of Rs. 6.13 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 7.35 and Rs. 6.95 respectively. So far 664195 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 10.15 on 01-Jul-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3.70 on 11-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 6.67 and Rs. 5.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 308.39 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.80%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.96% and 38.24% respectively.

SREI Infrastructure Finance’s wholly-owned subsidiary — Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) has received an expression of interest (EoI) for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments B.V.

SEFL has also received EoIs for capital infusion of about $250 million from US-based multi-strategy investment firm Arena Investors LP and Singapore-based global financial services company Makara Capital Partners.

SREI Infrastructure Finance is one of India’s leading asset finance and leasing institutions, constantly and consistently delivering innovative solutions in the infrastructure sector. Srei, which in Sanskrit means ‘to accord credit’ has completed over thirty years and has come a long way after starting its journey perhaps in one of the most challenging environments.

Please share this news







