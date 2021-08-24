How Flipkart Survived COVID-19 With Customer First Approach?

COVID-19 managed to consume many small businesses and left a huge impact on large eCommerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon. Many small businesses completely ran out of businesses while few managed to survive and one of such surviving businesses is Flipkart. During COVID-19, Flipkart kept the health of its employees a priority, right from the employees of the supply chain present in warehouses to the ones who are working to fulfill last-mile delivery operations. For ensuring that proper precautions and preventive measures are taken care of, Flipkart started Business Continuity Planning.

Flipkart Ensured Safety Through Business Continuity Planning

The Business Continuity Planning initiated by Flipkart was designed to manage the supply chain organization. The ultimate aim of creating this plan was to ensure that both precautionary and preventive measures are taken into consideration within the organization. In addition to that, Flipkart organized many awareness programs to educate the employees presented in fulfillment centres, hubs and other organizations about the virus. In order to ensure that language is not a barrier, awareness programs were conducted in regional languages.

At the eKart facilities of Flipkart, all the preventive measures which were suggested by WHO were followed. During the deliveries by eKart, all the delivery partners and the members present in the warehouse rigidly followed the hand hygiene advised by WHO. In addition to that, Flipkart also kept a close watch on the health of both the delivery associates and the employees. To ensure that the supply chain and logistic network works smoothly more than 3,000 awareness sessions were organized for over 100,000 employees.

Measures Taken At eKart Facilities

Flipkart took many measures at eKart facilities for protecting its employees and also, the end consumers. The measures taken at eKart facilities include temperature screening for everyone using the infra-red thermometers. All the facilities were cleaned at regular intervals using disinfectant for a safe environment and also, fumigation was carried out. At the entry point of each facility, both hand sanitizers and antibacterial soaps were made available. Few of these measures were also taken by other logistic companies like Trackon and DHL. In addition to that, the frequently touched surfaces were frequently sanitized and the biometric machines were sanitized every two minutes. Large gatherings of people were prevented and to spread awareness educational posters regarding the COVID-19 virus were pasted in regional languages for the employees.

Facilities for Wishmasters

The Wishmaster of Flipkarts is the delivery person who delivers the shipment to the receiver. They are at the highest risk as they are the ones who move out to conduct the deliveries. For ensuring that they remain safe, proper guidance was provided to them about the hygiene and safety procedures that need to be followed. The instructions of the same were given in accordance with WHO guidelines. Also, Flipkart itself kept track of the heavily impacted area in order to take special measures when a shipment was delivered to such an area to minimize the exposure of the virus as much as possible. Also, the delivery executives are provided with life and medical insurance. In case, any delivery executive contacted COVID-19 or is placed under quarantine for some reason, Flipkart ensured that the employee is provided the leave with full pay and benefits. Also, at the top of it, like many other eCommerce companies, even Flipkart asked its customers to do digital payment instead of opting for cash on delivery. The customers could also ask the delivery executive at the doorstep or the security booth to minimize the contact. The deliveries were tried to be made as contactless as possible.

Even though the number of cases of COVID-19 is steadily decreasing, many eCommerce businesses are still keeping their guards high to ensure the safety of not only its employees but also the customers which are needed. Also, during the COVID-19, shipment of most of the non-essential items was halted by different eCommerce companies to ensure that only the essential items are ordered. Most of the customers appreciated the fact that the delivery associates were wearing masks while delivering the items and this reduced the panic amongst everyone. The same guidelines were also followed by food delivery companies like Flipkart and Zomato. It is essential for the companies and the customers to take precautionary measures to stay safe and keep others safe too.

