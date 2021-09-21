Housing Development Finance Corporation surges on unveiling special limited period offer for upcoming festival season

Housing Development Finance Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 2751.00, up by 7.65 points or 0.28% from its previous closing of Rs. 2743.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2755.35 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2765.55 and Rs. 2730.05 respectively. So far 20282 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2895.35 on 16-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1623.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2850.95 and Rs. 2730.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 497086.75 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 88.83% and 11.18%, stake in the company respectively.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has unveiled its special limited period offer for the upcoming festival season. Under this special offer, customers can avail HDFC Home Loan starting at 6.70% pa effective September 20, 2021. This Offer will be applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category. The special rate is linked to borrower’s credit score. This is a close ended scheme and will be valid till October 31, 2021.

HDFC offers a whole gamut of products like loans to individuals, loans to corporates, construction finance, and lease rental discounting. The financial conglomerate has subsidiaries and associates in insurance (general and life), asset management, education finance, venture funds and banking services.

