Choice International zooms on getting nod to acquire 50% Stake in Choice Insurance Broking India

Choice International is currently trading at Rs. 156.05, up by 6.00 points or 4.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 150.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 154.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 157.00 and Rs. 150.05 respectively. So far 13378 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 193.40 on 30-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 102.50 on 28-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 157.85 and Rs. 138.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 616.97 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 64.31%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.02% and 30.66% respectively.

Choice International has secured approval from ‘Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)’ for acquiring 50% Stake in Choice Insurance Broking India.

Choice International offers services in area of project financing, assisting in raising funds by equity or debt routes, debt structuring, private equity, acquisitions, long term strategic planning, turnaround and structuring and joint ventures, divestitures and takeovers.

