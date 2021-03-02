Hospital guard helped woman to steal baby, brother detained

Udaipur : In a major revelation, the Dungarpur police have arrested a security guard of the district govt hospital for conspiring and assisting the woman , who stole an infant from the NICU on Sunday morning. Jyoti Mochi’s four day old baby was stolen from the critical care unit . Police nabbed Sanjay son of NarayanLal Koted from Kherwada town of Udaipur on Tuesday.

A day ago , the cops had rescued the baby and arrested two women Neeru Gameti and her mother Ramila from Tallaiya village , 40 kilometers from Dungarpur . Neeru’s brother , a minor, too has been detained, who had accompanied his sister to the hospital and taken her back home on his scooty after she lifted the baby.

Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi said during interrogation Neeru told the police that she had connived with the guard Sanjay and offered bribe to help her lift a baby from the NICU where he was placed. He agreed to help her in lieu of 25 thousand rupees . Neeru went to the hospital regularly since Friday but failed to pick an infant in two attempts.

On Sunday when the nursing staff asked the guard to call the baby’s attendant upon his crying, the guard signalled Neeru to go inside the NICU and pick the baby. Police checked the bank account of the guard and found that 10 thousand rupees had been deposited in it. The SP said more people are suspected to be involved in the conspiracy, intense enquiry is being held.

