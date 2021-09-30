Hindustan Zinc receives honorary mention inSkillsoft Perspective 2021 India Awards under category Digital Dexterity Award

Sets high standards and upskills its people with the help of digital learning and development programs

A future-ready company that leverages technology and transforms learning programs for employees

Udaipur, 30th September: As a firm believer in the people-first aspect, Hindustan Zinc has successfully built a learning organization where every employee in the company aspires to move to the next level and is provided support by the organization in this endeavour. For its efforts, the company has received honorary mention in ‘Skillsoft Perspective 2021 India Awards’ under the category of Digital Dexterity Award – Digital or Building Organizational Resilience & Agility Award. The organization has always been curating various initiatives to serve its employees and believes in motivating them to build the organisation.

Hindustan Zinc received honourable mention for their implemented Skillsoft perspective. It witnessed the measurable impact, and unlocked desired outcomes with regards to their talent pool and the organization. The companyunderstands the needs of their employees, encompassing technical, functional as well as behavioural, managerial and leadership aspects, for their all-round development. In addition to the existing practices, the company had set high standards and paved a clear path for those willing to embark on an organization-wide initiative to incorporate talent and learning management solutions.

In January 2020, Hindustan Zinc (HZL) partnered with Skillsoft and launched an eLearning portal before the pandemic began. When the first wave of COVID pandemic hit the nation and there was a global standstill for most industries and companies, Hindustan Zinc, leveraged its digital learning platform to help employees further upskill and groom themselves. Being a digital first company, they were able to easily transition onto a virtual learning mode and reach a global benchmarking ROI of 550 percent across manufacturing industries.

Fostering a culture of constant learning, innovation and improvement, Hindustan Zinc has always been at the forefront of developing its people and providing structures learning opportunities to them. The company especially tends to align talent with shifting realities, and technology plays a key role of significance to enable this paradigm shift in people practices.

