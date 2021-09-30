Flipkart fosters a sustainable value chain to drive responsible consumption during the Festive Season

Udaipur : Photo Release: Flipkart, India’s home grown e-commerce company is going plastic free for millions of packages along with deploying over 2000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet prior to the festive season and the Big Billion Days. After successfully eliminating single-use plastic in its own supply chain in July this year, more than 75% of Flipkart’s seller fulfilled shipments are now being processed in sustainable packaging marking a 20x increase over July 2020 covering more than 70 facilities across India.

Mahesh Pratap Singh, Head – Sustainability and Social Responsibility, Flipkart said, “Festive season is about creating progressive value for all stakeholders and we are proud to uphold our promise to our customers to bring them a sustainable festive season with each order. The Flipkart teams have come together to ensure our delivery executives are delivering to thousands of pincodes across 90 cities in more than 2000 electric vehicles, which is a proud moment for us in our journey towards 100% electrification of our last mile fleet. Some of these cities include Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Waidhan, Hyderabad, Vidisha, Shajapur, Jhabua, Pune, Sonai, Mysore, Rampur and many more as we continue to build sustainability into every part of our work.”

The increase in adoption rate is a significant outcome of the efforts of teams working with its seller partners, a transition path to gradually adopt sustainable packaging alternatives. The sustainable packaging alternatives were co-created with seller partners to customize designs catering to durability, size constraints and cost efficiency for different product categories.

These 2000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers have been deployed across 90 cities in India and will help deliver smiles this festive season sustainably. Earlier this year, the company had committed to deploy 25,000 EVs in its supply chain by 2030 towards its transition to 100% fleet electrification as part of its collaboration with The Climate Group’s EV100 campaign.

