Hindustan Zinc receives CSR Leadership Award

–Hindustan Zinc, Head CSR – Anupam Nidhi won the award at the 7th National CSR Leadership Congress, hosted by World CSR Day and World Sustainability.

– The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 700,000 people in 184 villages of Rajasthan, 5 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat.

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc’s Head-CSR – Ms. Anupam Nidhi received the ‘CSR Leadership Award’ for her outstanding leadership and direct involvement in Hindustan Zinc’s various endeavors and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people and communities in the vicinity of its operations. She won the award at the 7th National CSR Leadership Congress, which was hosted by World CSR Day and World Sustainability. The award ceremony took place at the Taj MG Road in Bengaluru.

The National CSR Leadership Awards honour leaders and organizations that have made a difference by using CSR as a strategic tool for the business’s long-term sustainable growth. The CSR Leadership Awards jury for 2021 featured notable luminaries such as Dr. Arun Arora, Ex-President, and CEO – The Economic Times, Professor Indira Parikh, President – Antardisha, India’s Iconic HR Leader, Dr. C. M. Dwivedi, Group Chief Human Resource Officer – Fazlani Group of Companies, Dr. Saugata Mitra, Chief People Officer & Group Head HR – Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Dr. R L Bhatia, Founder – World CSR Day and World CSR Congress, Dr. Sanjay Muthal, Executive Director – INSIST Executive Search.

A panel discussion was organized during the event where members spoke on the recent CSR amendment rules in 2021 and how CSR landscape is being shaped by policy and sustainability frameworks. During the session, it was also highlighted how Hindustan Zinc’s CSR programs were transitioned to meet the pandemic scenarios as compared to pre-pandemic times.

Hindustan Zinc is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India andits CSR efforts have a positive significant influence on the lives of more than 7 lakh people. Through its Khushi and Nand Ghar project, Shiksha Sambal project and Unchi Udaan project, the organization works in the educational sector. In the sphere of sports, the company operates a football academy and has used technology to enhance the field of grassroots football, producing champions in the Under 18 age category who have put Rajasthan on the sports map. Hindustan Zinc’s flagship women empowerment initiative, Sakhi, empowers over 27000 women financially and socially via self-help groups. Through its inclusive program, Project Jeevan Tarang helps to integrate and bring the differently-abled into mainstream society. Hindustan Zinc is presently helping 30k farmers and livestock owners improve their livelihoods with their SAMADHAN program. In rural areas, primary healthcare facilities are still a difficulty, thus the company’s mobile health vans at each site reach out to the community’s doorsteps and provide essential healthcare services. Hindustan Zinc also employs cutting-edge technology and implements a variety of water and infrastructure initiatives.

Please share this news







