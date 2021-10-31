Bajaj Holdings & Investment surges on reporting 30% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Bajaj Holdings & Investment is currently trading at Rs. 4866.95, up by 102.05 points or 2.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 4764.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4775.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 5121.40 and Rs. 4737.60 respectively. So far 9241 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5121.40 on 27-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2226.00 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4938.95 and Rs. 4688.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 53713.03 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.07%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.95% and 31.98% respectively.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has reported around 21-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 1,486.41 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 70.89 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 12-fold at Rs 1,535.53 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 125.34 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 29.75% in its net profit attributed to owners of the company at Rs 1,131.57 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 872.14 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 21.84% at Rs 160.39 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 131.64 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

