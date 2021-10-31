Tata Motors rises on signing MoU with BluSmart Mobility

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 487.10, up by 6.15 points or 1.28% from its previous closing of Rs. 480.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 482.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 491.25 and Rs. 468.05 respectively. So far 1191714 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 532.40 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 130.00 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 510.00 and Rs. 468.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 161732.19 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.80% and 18.23% respectively.

Tata Motors has signed an MOU with BluSmart Mobility for expanding their all-electric fleet multi-fold across Delhi NCR, and for the same, the Company has bagged a contract to supply 3,500 XPRES T EVs. This contract marks a key milestone in the electric fleet market, as more customers now prefer to travel in environment-friendly vehicles.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

Please share this news







