Hindustan Zinc installs ATM Machine at the doorstep of its Township in Udaipur

ICICI ATM Machine will benefit employees, their families and people residing around the township

Quick doorstep service to minimize the movements during these unprecedented times

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc has always taken pride on being a people’s company that values its employees as its most valuable assets. Strengthening its commitment, the company has set up a new ICICI ATM in the Moti Magri Scheme area of Udaipur at doorstep of its township. The ATM was inaugurated by the Chief Guest – Mr Arun Misra, CEO-Hindustan Zinc.

The aim at Hindustan Zinc has always been to create and provide robust infrastructure, keeping in mind comfort & ease of employees & their families in the townships.

In a challenging pandemic environment, Hindustan Zinc has taken this initiative to provide a hassle-free ATM facility for the employees& their families and in addition, it would also benefit the residentsof Zinc Park vicinity by providing a quick doorstep ATM service. It will act as a one-stop destination for the people and will further ease their hardship of securing safe and convenient ATM services in this difficult lockdown period.

