200 people fall ill of food poisoning in Udaipur ‘Had consumed snacks made of Kangani flour’

Udaipur : Some 200 people fell sick of food poisoning in Udaipur city and Vallabhnagar block on Monday, reportedly after consuming sehgar ( food eaten during fasting) made of Kangani flour on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. Initially few persons were admitted in the MB hospital on Monday late evening, gradually the number increased and reached 167 including 2 kids by Tuesday morning as more people began complaining of nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Reports also came of over two dozen people fallen ill in Karanpur village of Vallabhnagar block.

“Of the total 167 people admitted, 23 have been discharged while 144 are still under treatment. Everyone is out of danger” Dr RL Suman, Superintendent of MB hospital said. He also said large number of people observe fasting and rituals on Nirjala Ekadashi and eat snacks made of Kangani flour. Perhaps the flour packets of a particular brand had crossed the expiration date and hence those who consumed it fell sick. Dr Dinesh Kharadi, the CMHO said teams are reaching out to households in rural areas to find out if there are people affected.

Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt and Collector ChetanRam Deora visited the patients at the hospital and directed the physicians to take proper care of them. An inquiry report too has been called by the authorities. Meanwhile, looking at the large number of sufferers, teams of the medical department and district supply office held sudden inspections in the Dhanmandi area and checked edible stocks of retailers and wholesalers. Samples of edible items were collected from 3 retailers and one wholesaler which has been sent to the laboratory.

“Majority of the people who suffered food poisoning hail from the walled city area like Hathipole, Jagdish Chowk, Ghantaghar etc. Their condition is stable now and they are receiving good treatment. A detailed medical report would be submitted by the hospital administration” Deora told Udaipur Kiran. The DM also said medical teams have started sample collections from shops of all the areas where the residents fell ill. On Tuesday, the administration received reports of some 30 persons affected by food poisoning in Karanpur village of VallabhNagar block.

