Hindustan Zinc honored at Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc’s Pantnagar Metal Plant has been conferred with two awards – “Challengers Award – Medium Business, Process Sector” and “Safety Excellence Award – 1st Runner Up” for its continued efforts towards sustainability and encompassing all the elements of sustainability throughout its business practices. The awards were conferred in the recently held virtual conference The India Sustainability Leadership Summit 2020 jointly organized by Frost & Sullivan and TERI.

The award was presented for demonstrating effective deployment of Sustainable Development Practices and thorough adherence to Vedanta Sustainability Framework, with evaluation done on 13 distinctive parameters like Sustainability Strategy, Governance & Ethics, Water & Engagement, Occupational Health, Society, etc. Whereas, the Safety Excellence Award appreciated the company’s efforts to achieve safety excellence and implementation of best safety practices leading to exemplary safety experience, with evaluation based on 19 distinctive parameters like Safety Policies & Goals, Hazard Identification & Control, Fire Safety, etc.

The Awards recognize excellence in sustainable development practices among corporates that provide a measurable and verifiable framework for sustainability. The Awards evaluation model comprises of four major parameters—people, planet, purpose, and partnership—and 13 sub-parameters. Each participant was evaluated and benchmarked against peers and competitors by a team of experts from Frost & Sullivan and TERI.

On behalf of Pantnagar Metal Plant, the award was received by Mr. Himanshu Chhabra, Head – O&M, Pantnagar Metal Plant.