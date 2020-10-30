Hindustan Zinc demonstrates environmental transparency by disclosing through CDP   | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Hindustan Zinc today announced that it has furthered its commitment to environmental transparency by disclosing its environmental impact through CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform. HZL has disclosed through CDP since 2011 and for 2020 completed CDP’s questionnaire related to – Climate Change, Water Stewardship and Forest.

Sustainability and Environment are key focus areas for Hindustan Zinc, and the company aims adopt and implement best practices for this. Among the leaders of Green Mining in India, Hindustan Zinc commits to reducing the carbon footprint and increasing use of sustainable operations.

In 2020, 515 investors with US$106 trillion in assets and 150+ large purchasers with over US$4 trillion in procurement spend requested thousands of companies to disclose their environmental data through CDP. By completing CDP’s annual request for disclosure via completion of its climate change, forests and water security questionnaires, Hindustan Zinc is demonstrating the transparency and accountability vital to tracking progress toward a thriving, sustainable future.

On the occasion, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc, said “Sustainability lies in the core of Hindustan Zinc and we aim at enhancing productivity of our business operations with utmost care for the environment with the adoption of best in class sustainable practices. The disclosure of our environmental impact through CDP reflects the company’s progress and commitment to environment stewardship and we will continue with our efforts of driving long-term sustainable development”.

HZL recognizes that being more sustainable is being more successful. From innovations to scaling sustainable mining models to long-term environmental and community growth, the company’s sustainability strategies are driven with the agenda of caring across the value chain. The company recognizes that true signs of progress are made visible only through CARING, whether it’s ensuring safety, saving water, reducing wastage or enabling Communities.

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations & Supply Chains at CDP, commented:

“The private sector has a huge role to play in the transition to a sustainable economy, and the first essential step for companies is to be transparent around their current environmental impacts. Hindustan Zinc is among a critical mass of companies that are disclosing their environmental data to their stakeholders through CDP annually. The disclosure process is helping them to build trust through transparency, uncover risks and opportunities, boost their competitive edge and track progress towards their environmental goals. I look forward to seeing them advance on their sustainability journey.”

The companies disclosing through CDP can be accessed here: https://www.cdp.net/en/responses