Tariff Notification No.103/2020-Customs(N.T.) in respect of Fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Poppy Seeds, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver- Reg. | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Tariff Notification No.103/2020-Customs(N.T.) in respect of Fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Poppy Seeds, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver- Reg.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes& Customs, being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to do so, hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2, and TABLE-3 the following Tables shall be substituted,namely: –

“TABLE-1

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $Per Metric Tonne) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 1511 10 00 Crude Palm Oil 782 2 1511 90 10 RBD Palm Oil 805 3 1511 90 90 Others – Palm Oil 794 4 1511 10 00 Crude Palmolein 811 5 1511 90 20 RBD Palmolein 814 6 1511 90 90 Others – Palmolein 813 7 1507 10 00 Crude Soya bean Oil 948 8 7404 00 22 Brass Scrap (all grades) 3984 9 1207 91 00 Poppy seeds 3623

TABLE-2

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1. 71 or 98 Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed 602 per 10 grams 2. 71 or 98 Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed 772 per kilogram

3. 71 (i) Silver, in any form, other than medallions and silver coins having silver content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92; (ii) Medallions and silver coins having silver content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage. Explanation. -For the purposes of this entry, silver in any form shall not include foreign currency coins,jewellery made of silver or articles made of silver. 772 per kilogram 4. 71 (i) Gold bars, other than tola bars,bearingmanufacturer’s or refiner’s engraved serial number and weight expressed in metric units; (ii)Gold coins having gold content not below99.5% and gold findings, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage. Explanation. -For the purposes of this entry, “gold findings”means a small component suchas hook, clasp, clamp, pin, catch, screwbackused to hold the whole or a part of a piece of Jewellery in place. 602 per 10 grams

TABLE-3

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $ Per Metric Tonne) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 080280 Areca nuts 3709”

Note: – The principal notification was published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide Notification No. 36/2001–Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, vide numberS. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001 and was last amended vide Notification No. 100/2020-Customs (N.T.), dated the 15th October, 2020, e-published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide numberS.O.3624(E), dated 15th October, 2020.