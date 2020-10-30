Coronavirus confirmed among 1785 new people in Rajasthan, 10 dead | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Jaipur. There has been a decrease in cases of corona virus in the state. During the last 24 hours, 1785 new cases of corona virus have been reported in the state. After this the total number of infected people in the state was 191629. At the same time, the death toll has come down. In the last 24 hours, 10 people have died here from Corona. This information was given by the Health Department. According to the department, more than 300 corona infected are still in the capital Jaipur.

At the same time, the pace in Jodhpur decreased for two days. The department said that 331 in Jaipur, 280 in Bikaner, 177 in Jodhpur, 113 in Sikar, 154 in Alwar, 98 in Ajmer, 4 in Bamer, 21 in Barmer, 27 in Bharatpur, 37 in Bhilwara, 4 in Bundi, Chittorgarh. 16, 28 in Churu, 15 in Dausa, 6 in Dholpur, 23 in Dungarpur, 85 in Sriganganagar, 11 in Hanumangarh, 3 in Jaisalmer, 22 in Jalore, 4 in Jhalawar, 52 in Jhunjhunu, 5 in Karauli, 51 in Kota, 68 new positives have been received in Nagaur, 34 in Pali, 4 in Pratapgad, 5 in Rajsamand, 1 in Sawaimadhapur, 44 in Sikar, 7 in Tonk and 46 in Udaipur. Not a single corona positive has been found in Banswara. Let us know that the death toll from Corona in the state has reached 1877. At the same time, their number in the state is 15708.