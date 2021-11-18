Hilton Metal Forging touches roof on the bourses

Hilton Metal Forging is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 18.77, up by 0.89 points or 4.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 17.88 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 18.77 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 18.77 and Rs. 17.51 respectively. So far 68527 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 18.77 on 18-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 8.90 on 01-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 18.77 and Rs. 15.42 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 23.14 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.55%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.01% and 48.45% respectively.

Hilton Metal Forging has become first MSME Company to develop, receive approval and supplied 100% indigenous solid forged railway wheels (Narrow Gauge). The Forged IR Bogies Railway Wheels are also being in demand due to short supply as pure import substitutes and the annual demand for wheels amounts to Rs 300 crore.

These wheels are very complex to manufacture and there are very few players globally to develop these wheels.

Hilton Metal Forging is one of the technology leaders in the forging industry providing the highest quality products and services for a one stop solution to cater to all forging needs.