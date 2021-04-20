Adani Green Energy rises as its arm secures 159 MWac solar power project

Adani Green Energy is currently trading at Rs. 1073.85, up by 18.15 points or 1.72% from its previous closing of Rs. 1055.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1068.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1088.75 and Rs. 1065.00 respectively. So far 4135 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1341.60 on 24-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 185.00 on 22-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1148.05 and Rs. 1052.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 167951.67 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.92%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.10% and 1.99% respectively.

Adani Green Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary — Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen has been awarded a project capacity of 150 MWac solar power project. The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.22/ kWh for a period of 25 years. The project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY2023.

Currently 3,520 MWac of renewable energy projects are operational. With this, Adani Green Energy now has a total portfolio 15,390 MWac of renewable energy project capacity, out of which 11,870 MWac projects are under implementation.

Adani Green Energy builds, owns and operates power plants powered by renewable sources of energy like solar and wind.

Please share this news







