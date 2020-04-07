HDFC Bank receives mandate to collect donations For PM Cares Fund

Udaipur : HDFC Bank Ltd has received the mandate to collect donations for the PM Cares Fund created with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like that posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected. Individuals can now donate conveniently from their homes using Debit Cards, Credit Cards and digital banking channels. All that they need to do is click on the link below.

https://www.hdfcbank.com/personal/pay/donations

Corporates can also make donations with the following details: Account No: 59194700000000, IFSC Code: HDFC0000011, PMO PAN No: AAETP3993P, Tax Exempt under Sec 80 (G), Branch code: 0011, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. Contributions to the fund are exempt under Section 80 (G) and formal receipts can be downloaded from the PM Cares Portal after 15-20 days of the donation. Donors can also make contributions to leading national NGOs including Goonj, Rapid Response Force and HelpAge India.

“It’s an honor to have been given this opportunity. I’d urge all of us to make the most of it and help the government in this gargantuan effort that it is making to ensure minimum disruption to our life,” said Mr. Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank. “We are facing a global health crisis. I do believe that India has acted in time and consequently we will come out victorious from these trying times. HDFC Group has donated Rs 150 crore to the PM Cares Fund to support the Government of India for its relief and rehabilitation measures towards the pandemic.