HCL Tech moving some workload to other geographies to tackle COVID challenges

HCL Technologies is engaging closely with clients to prioritise work, and shifting some workload from India to other geographies to ensure business continuity as the country grappling with record-high COVID cases. The company, which expects its FY22 revenues to clock double-digit growth in constant currency, is also ramping its efforts to ensure employees and their families get access to necessary health services amid the second wave of the pandemic.

HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation.

Please share this news







