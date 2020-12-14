Gujarat farmers discard Kediyu-Chorno & Phento, put on jeans to sneak out to Delhi

‘Plan for Khedut Sansad’



Udaipur : Fearing house arrest and custodial harrasments, members of the Gujrat Kisan Sangharh Samiti and various farmer unions have disguised themselves and moving furtively and stealthily to Delhi to participate in the Kisan movement. From the traditional Kediyu-Chorno and phento ( Kurta- Dhoti pant with headgear) many peasants have undergone a makeover to escape the watchful eyes of the authorities. One of such group led by the Chairman of Gujrat Kisan Congress Palbhai Ambaliya reached Udaipur on Sunday afternoon on their way to Delhi. Mewar Kisan Sangharsh Samiti greeted the Gujarat delegation and assured to join them in their Delhi protest.

Terming it as a state of ‘undeclared emergency’ in Gujrat, Ambaliya said of the 17 various farmers union in the state, heads of 14 unions and their second line leaders are either in police custody or under house arrest. ” The December 8 Bandh call was successful in entire Gujarat and all farmers in all the 239 blocks and traders of Mandi yards supported the bandh. Intimidated by the response, the Gujarat government is trying to curb the movement with the help of police” Ambaliya said. ” We have planned to reach Delhi on December 14 and so we are moving in small groups.

All my life I have worn the traditional peasant attire but now I have almost shaven my head, wearing shirt and pants so that no recognize me and i could participate in the Delhi stir.” he said. The leaders said the actual plan was to collect atleast between 1500 to 2000 peasants to join the Delhi protestors but the seeing the government vigil, they changed the idea. ” Modi showcased the Gujarat model and mislead the Indian people to become the prime minister and he knows if the peasants voice the truth, he would be exposed. His dream project of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bheema Yojana has collapsed in Gujarat , the insurance companies have made huge profits and farmers are not getting compensation” the leaders said.

DayaBhai Gajera, state president of Gujarat Kisan Sabha said with the three laws the central government has sold the farmers of the country at the hands of multi national companies and capitalist groups. Not only the farmers but the consumers too would have to pay the price. “The Indian farm products is worth 13 arab crore and world wide foreign companies are eyeing on our farming industry. After giving away public sector and financial institutions now the Modi government wants to sell the farmers to the mercy of these companies which is not acceptable” he said. Arun Mehta , Vice President of Gujarat Kisan Sabha said the farmers had long ago put up their 16 demands including pension, implementation of Swaminathan committee report etc before the government but these demands were not heard and instead they have forcedly made these laws which are exploitative in nature.

The government policies is not aimed at supporting the mass but intended to promote select class. The peasant leaders said the central government do not want to let the Gujarat farmers’ voice reach the national capital. Vishnu Patel, co-ordinator of Mewar Kisan Sangharsh Samiti said in the coming days a movement would be launched through nukkad nataks and demonstrations across South Rajasthan.

