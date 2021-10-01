GR Infraprojects shines on receiving LoA for new project in Punjab

GR Infraprojects is currently trading at Rs. 1919.95, up by 51.40 points or 2.75% from its previous closing of Rs. 1868.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1865.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1932.65 and Rs. 1865.00 respectively. So far 289 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2045.00 on 22-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1543.75 on 27-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1969.30 and Rs. 1798.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 18066.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 86.54%, while Non-Institutions held 13.46% stake in the company.

GR Infraprojects has received Letter of Award (LoA) for new project of Construction of Four / Six lane Greenfield Ludhiana – Rupnagar National Highway No. NH-205K from Junction with NE-5 Village near to Manewal (Ludhiana) to junction with NH-205 near Bheora Village (Rupnagar) including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode, Package-I (Section from Design Ch. 0.000 to Design Ch. 37.700, total length 37.700 Km) on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The bid project cost is Rs 951.00 crore. The Completion Period for the project is 730 days from appointed date and operation period is 15 Years from Commercial Operation Date.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road EPC company with experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across many States in India.

