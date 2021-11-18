Government Working Towards Creation of National Centre of Excellence for AVGC : Apurva Chandra

The 10th edition of the CII Big Picture Summit, being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry in partnership with Prasar Bharati, got off to a great start virtually on 17th November with Chairman, Telecom Regulatory of India (TRAI), Dr P D Vaghela extolling the power of digital media andexhorting industry to ensure hundred per cent television penetration in the country. The theme of the summit is Scaling New Heights of Content, Creativity and Innovation.

Speaking in the Inaugural Session, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra, announced expansion of the scope of projection of India’s M&E story abroad. He further stated that the creation of a Broadcast Seva Portal provides a single point facility to various stakeholders providing an efficient and transparent regime for the Broadcast Sector. The government is also working towards creating a National Centre of Excellence for AVGC and the Film Facilitation Office is working to help with theatre opening approvals. In addition to participation in all major international film festivals, India will also participate in international festivals in animation, gaming and visual effects from 2022 onwards, said Mr Chandra, acknowledging the rising stakes of the AVGC sector in media and entertainment industry.

Chandra added that the Government would like to have light touch regulation and act more as facilitators. The industry has been showing huge growth in the past 20 years, and we are set to reach USD 100 billion soon, he said.

The Indian Media & Entertainment industry is transforming into a key driver of economic growth both domestically and internationally, while simultaneously employing a significant portion of the population and has transformed into a focal point of the Indian economy.