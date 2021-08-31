Goodluck India touches roof on getting LoI for Bullet Train project in India

Goodluck India is locked at upper circuit limit o Rs. 308.95, up by 14.70 points or 5.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 294.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 308.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 308.95 and Rs. 308.95 respectively. So far 2025 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 331.05 on 04-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 35.75 on 16-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 308.95 and Rs. 253.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 780.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.32%, while Non-Institutions held 34.68% stake in the company.

Goodluck India has been awarded Letter of Intent (LoI) by L&T for Bullet Train project in India. The Lol by L&T is for the prestigious calendar project of supply and fabrication of special bridges on the National High Speed Rail Track between Mumbai and Vapi (Bullet Train Project). The value of the order stands at Rs. 198.76 crore.

The execution period of the order envisages the completion of the project stands to be completed by 2023. It will be executed under the expert supervision of IHI-Japanese experts in the area of design and supply of steel bridges.

