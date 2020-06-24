Genesis Bcw Named Pr & Communications Partner For Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre

MUMBAI : Genesis BCW, a leading public relations and public affairs consultancy that delivers integrated communications services to some of the best global and Indian companies, today announced its appointment as communications partner for Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre. The business was won following a multi-agency pitch in April.

Jaslok Hospital is a full-service institution and one of the oldest tertiary care, multi-specialty Trust hospitals in India. In collaboration with renowned institutions in India and abroad, the research centre is a leading innovator in the treatment of advanced, complex medical problems.

Genesis BCW will work with Jaslok to spotlight the hard work and dedication shown by their doctors, nurses and healthcare staff in what has been a challenging year for the medical industry. Through an integrated communications approach, Genesis BCW will support the hospital with media relations, crisis preparedness, compelling storytelling and content development. The account will be served from the Genesis BCW India west region.

“The ongoing pandemic has created a huge burden on the healthcare infrastructure in India,” said George Alex COO, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre. “We remain firm in our commitment to provide patients with the best-in-class medical facilities and healthcare services required to diagnose and treat the most complex and challenging illnesses. We are excited to work with our new communications partner, Genesis BCW, to leverage their expertise to achieve our goals.”

“At a time when the pressure on India’s healthcare system is at an all-time high, we are honored to be chosen as Jaslok Hospital’s PR & communications partner,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW. “It is with much pride that we take on this opportunity to support our frontline health workers by using our creative and strategic approach to communications to deliver results that have real and lasting impact.”