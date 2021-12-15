FSN E-Commerce Ventures zooms on launching NA-KD

FSN E-Commerce Ventures is currently trading at Rs. 2094.80, up by 74.40 points or 3.68% from its previous closing of Rs. 2020.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2075.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2105.00 and Rs. 2060.00 respectively. So far 59498 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2574.00 on 26-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1980.90 on 14-Dec-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2259.60 and Rs. 1980.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 98896.17 crore.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) has launched NA-KD, One of Europe’s Fastest-Growing Fashion Brands, in India. Having celebrated homegrown talent through its vast curation of local labels, Nykaa Fashion continues to expand its selective offering by onboarding brands that are making waves around the world and are sought after for their elevated style.

Nykaa Fashion’s handpicked selection from NA-KD’s offerings will take shoppers through multiple occasions, from work and leisure to lounge and vacation. Shoppers can explore a range of versatile separates, dresses & jumpsuits, tailored coats & jackets, cozy knits and loungewear, signature denim, and shoes from the label’s first installment on Nykaa Fashion.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers. The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including its owned brand products manufactured by it.