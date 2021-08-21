Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Passes Away At Age 89 In Lucknow

Following prolonged illness, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 89. Singh, who had been ailing for some time, breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

Singh had been admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said in the statement.

Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

He later also served as the governor of Rajasthan.

The veteran leader’s death was mourned by many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Condoling his passing on Twitter, PM said that generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh for his contributions to India’s cultural regeneration.

Modi added that Kalyan Singh gave voice to crores of people from marginalised sections, made an indelible contribution towards UP’s development.

