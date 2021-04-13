FIR against passenger, Indigo airlines for violating COVID norms

Udaipur : The administration has lodged a police complaint against a Delhi resident and Indigo Airlines for non adherence of COVID protocols. In the FIR registered at Dabok police station, it was told that Delhi based passenger Ishank Suneja arrived in Udaipur on April 10 by an Indigo flight. Since he didnt carry the mandatory RT-PCR report with him, Ishank’s samples were taken at the airport and he was instructed to stay quarantined for 15 days.

Ishank was made to submit a declaration to this effect and he stayed in a hotel at Surajpole. However, recently, his test result affirmed he was positive and when the authorities called him at the hotel,it was known that Ishank had checked out and flown back to Delhi on April 11 itself.

ADM (admn) OP Bunkar said that since Ishank defied the quarantine norms and risked other passengers’ life by travelling without the mandatory negative report, an FIR has been given against him. Similarly, the airlines also permitted and carried Ishank without the RT-PCR negative report while the hotel where he was quarantined, first gave him a room without the mandatory negative certificate and secondly, let him check out. This is the second case in Udaipur where police complaint has been given against any flyer for travelling without RT-PCR report and putting other’s life at risk.

