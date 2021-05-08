ExMP’s kitchen serving food for attendants of corona patients in govt hosp

Udaipur : As the intensity of the second wave of the pandemic increases and almost a thousand patients on an average get infected, more people are coming ahead to extend help and relief. Setting a model for others, Raghuveer Meena, former parliamentarian has set up a special kitchen in his house compound where food packets for 200 persons are being prepared daily. Meena has hired people to cook food which is packed in disposable packets and delivered to attendants of corona patients in the civil hospital here.

” Many people come to me daily seeking solutions to the problems they are facing during the pandemic. Many people from my constituency approached and told me about their difficulties in getting food since most of the hotels and restaurants are closed due to the lockdown. Attendants looking after the patients in hospitals are having a hard time and hence for such people, i started the food delivery service” Meena told Udaipur Kiran. Chapati, rice, dal and a vegetable is the menu where the vegetables keep changing as per the availability.

Volunteers have joined hands in Meena’s initiative and are delivering the food packets at hospitals. The lunch packs are distributed from 11.30 to 12.30 pm while the dinner packets are given between 6 to 7 pm outside the cardiology department of the MB hospital. Meena urged more people and organisations to extend help in any possible way one can for the relief of the suffering people. His daughter Sheetal, a medical doctor has been giving duty in red zones since the beginning of the pandemic.

