Dr. Reddy’s shines on launching Vigabatrin tablets in US market

Dr. Reddys Laboratories is currently trading at Rs. 4685.25, up by 201.00 points or 4.48% from its previous closing of Rs. 4484.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4570.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4759.10 and Rs. 4548.30 respectively. So far 44304 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5514.65 on 21-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2497.60 on 19-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4916.95 and Rs. 4382.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 74572.23 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.73%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.86% and 29.41% respectively.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Vigabatrin tablets, an antiepileptic drug, in the US market. The company has launched the drug in the American market after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). This product has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the FDA.

With a CGT designation, the company has a 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product. The company’s product is a generic version of Sabril tablets. As per the IMS Health data, the Sabril brand and its generics had sales of around $141 million for the most recent 12 months ending December last year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

