Dr. Muluneh Fromsa of Ethiopia visited and lectured in BN Pharmacy, Udaipur

Udaipur : Dr. Yuvraj Singh Sarangdevot, the Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy of Bhupal Nobles’ University, said that Dr. Muluneh Fromsa the Head of Pharmacy Faculty of Ambo University, Ethiopia and Ph.D. scholar from Dibrugarh University, India, arrived at the college and lectured on “Good Manufacturing Practices, Quality Control and Quality Assurance in Pharmaceutical Industry”, he also informed about the status and research of pharmacy education in India and Ethiopia.

He also shared information in various faculties and saw the life in the villages around Udaipur and felt blessed and overwhelmed by the beauty of Udaipur. Principal Dr. Siddhraj Singh Sisodia told that Dr. Muleneh has assured pharmacy research on cancer in future along with BNU and will provide whatever support may be possible. Dr. Muluneh, together with Dr. Chetan Singh, presented a plan to work on biostatistics and pharmacokinetics. Career Counselling and Placement Cell Director Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore proposed a vote of thanks.

Please share this news







