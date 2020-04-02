Curfew clamped in Ambamata area after 15 year old boy found positive

Udaipur : Curfew was clamped in the major portion of Ambamata area after a 15 year old boy was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon. The boy studied in Indore and had returned with his friend who was also his roommate there. They came here on March 19. The boy lives in Raza colony in Mallah Talai area while his friend resides in SajjanNagar under Ambamata police station.

Click & Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest Hindi News



The health department had kept the whole family in quarantine since their arrival ,however after the report came on Thursday , the boy was taken and admitted in the isolation ward of the RNT medical college here while 9 of his family members too have been isolated. Police has also taken the boy’s friend in isolation .

SP Kailash Chandra Bishnoi, Additional SP Gopal Swaroop Mewara, DySPs Chetna Bhati, Mahendra Pareek and other officers rushed to the area which was completely sealed . Vehicular movement was totally restricted and people were forcibly made to stay indoors. Shops in the area were shut down and suddenly the entire colony wore a deserted look as medical teams marched in and made a door to door survey to screen residents in the area.

Click & Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest Hindi News



The officials said line listing is being done go find out whether the boy or his family had met or came in contact with anyone else during the quarantine period. Later evening Collector Anandhi issued curfew prohibiting public movement completely in the entire area as a precautionary measure. Raza colony, Malayalam, Mastan baba area, Rani Road, OTC colony, Ambamata scheme, Alka puri, SajjanNagar, Haridas ji ki Magri, Eklavya colony Rampura choraha , Ambavgarh, Chand pole Brahm pole, JadaGaneshji areas were affected .

Before this , not a single positive case had been reported from Udaipur district despite of it being a tourist hotspot ,however with the first case, tension was evident among people as well as authorities who appealed to the people to stay indoors .

Click & Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest Hindi News

