Crazy King shines with his new song “Jeet Jayenge Hum”

The multi-talented power house performer Crazy King is out with a stellar and stunning new song, titled Jeet Jayenge Hum, which is hitting all the right chords with his fam.

Noted and popular rapper Crazy King along with an array of talented singer is out with a stunning song titled Jeet Jayenge Hum, an initiative to keep people motivated during these dire times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the song, Crazy King said, “This is my way of giving back. I really wanted to keep the energy level high and reach to everyone with a simple message that we’re all in this together, hold on, things will get better and we will beat this virus”

“I’ve worked hard on the song. The entire team worked tirelessly to come up with lyrics and composition, which gel with fans. The song is beautifully written and composed and I am really happy that fans are connecting with it”

“World is facing all sorts of crazies right now. Economic meltdown, Corona Pandemic, Cyclone Amphan, Indo-China-Pakistan tension, Earthquakes and what not, you name it and we have it happening around us. It is easy to get depressed and unhinged because of all this coming at us simultaneously. I really hope and wish, this song help them feel inspired and motivated during these struggling times”

Jeet Jayegne Hum is an Initiative by BDI Productions on this pandemic situation in the world. The song is composed and sung by Crazy King along with Avijeet Roy and Rini Chandra.

Further adding about the song King said, “This pandemic has demoralized people and this is my humble attempt to inspire them once again. I am an artist, so I can creatively inspire people”

Crazy King earlier broke the internet with his viral number ‘Rab Maula’ which he dedicated to Salman Khan Starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Post that he released ‘Bhabhi The Wedding’ song which garnered massive hit.

Talking about his future projects, King added, “Right now I am enjoying the success of Jeet Jayenge Hum. Next I have few more interesting songs coming out, which I am sure will hit the right chord with people and my fam. I have Piya More, Heer- Ranjha, Meri Kahani, O Re Piya, Beautiful and more lined up for release”

This song is a debut release on crazy king’s YouTube channel.

