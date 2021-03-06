COVID19 Vaccination-Day 49

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.90Crore today.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 1,90,40,175vaccine doses have beengiven, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

These include 68,96,529HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 32,94,612HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 62,94,755FLWs (1stdose), 1,23,191 FLWs (2nd dose), 21,17,862beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,13,226beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 68,96,529 32,94,612 62,94,755 1,23,191 3,13,226 21,17,862

Total 10,34,672vaccine doses were given till 7 pmtoday, the forty-ninth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which8,25,537beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,09,135HCWs and FLWsreceived 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date:5th March,2021 HCWs FLWs 45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities Over60years TotalAchievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 43446 153241 203824 55894 77325 500942 825537 209135

