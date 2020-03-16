Coronavirus: Confirmed cases rises to 114 in India

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 114 with Maharashtra being the worst hit recording 32 confirmed cases.

The number of cases includes two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

According to the ministry’s data, 13 people have been discharged so far, including the three Kerala patients.

Meanwhile, a meeting of a group of Union Ministers on Coronavirus was held today at Nirman Bhawan.

The Centre has also activated a 24×7 toll free national helpline number 1075 for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took review meetings with all district authorities on containment measures against the spread of COVID19. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary & Health Secretary also joined from Delhi Secretariat through video conferencing. Delhi Chief Minister said it has been decided that all gyms, night clubs, spas will be closed till March 31st. He added that any gathering with more than 50 people excluding weddings will not be allowed. Kejriwal has appealed if weddings can be postponed during this time.

Delhi government has also decided that all buses and taxis will be sanitized at all the DTC bus depots free of cost. Kejriwal has also directed the authorities to install portable handwash stations in various parts of Delhi.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state recording 32 confirmed cases. In view of this, state Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope along with Chief Secretary today held review meeting with district magistrates via video conferencing.

