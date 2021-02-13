Click and Hire – The Ultimate Portal to Book Verified Service Professionals

The demand of verified service professionals is high in our society. People have been educated and want to hire a verified service professional for any type of service. The reason behind is the risk that might occur if you don’t consider for hiring a licensed, registered service professional.

“Professional packers and movers, pest control companies, housekeeping professionals, wedding planners, interior designers, house painters, travel agents and other service professionals must be reliable and competent to help their customers”, said Gagandeep Kaur, the Marketing Head of Clickandhire.in.

For example, if you are moving form one place to another then it is likely that you will hire professional packers and movers. Hiring a reliable and experienced mover here becomes necessary because you don’t want to take any risk during the shifting process. On the other hand, if you don’t care about hiring a verified, licensed packers and movers on your move then you may repent on your decision. You might be in a trap of fraud mover resulting in possible moving scam.

Similarly, you need to hire other professional service providers that are licensed, registered and experienced. Finding out a licensed and reliable service professional can be a tricky and challenging task. It calls for time and efforts. You need to research so that you can hire the right service professional for safe and reliable services.

If you don’t have enough time to research the credentials of service professionals then count on Clickandhire.in. Click and Hire provides genuine information about different sectors from different service sectors from all across the country. This will eliminate the time, effort and hassle involved in finding the right service professional.

“We have partnered with top-notch service professionals and vendors of different sectors from all across the country. We aim to ease the selection process and are committed to delivering the highest standard of service at a reasonable cost. We have an in-house quality check team that verifies the background, market reputation, experience and documents of credibility of our every vendor before making partnership with them. So, customer don’t need to worry at all if the count on our service booking portal’, said Mr. Dipesh Kumar, the CEO & Founder of Click and Hire portal.

According to Mr. Kumar, anyone interested in hiring any type of service, for example packers and movers service, can now effortlessly book the desired services through Clickandhire.in. The process of hiring the any type of service or service professional through this portal is easy. You will need to submit an online enquiry form. After submitting your requirements, you will the free quotes from top 3 pre-verified vendors. Only you need to compare the rates and hire the service that matches your specific need.

Click and Hire covers a range of service sectors through this portal. Major service sectors covered by this portal include:

Packers and Movers (house & office shifting)

Local, domestic & international relocation

Housekeeping & Cleaning

Disinfecting & Sanitization

Pest Control Treatment

Wedding Planning

Real Estate (property dealers, and property management companies)

Logistics & Transport

Healthcare (Physicians, physiotherapists & psychiatrists)

Travel (travel agents & tour operators)

Home improvement (interior designing & house painting)

Best Features of Clickandhire.in

Partnered with India’s top-notch verified, licensed service professionals

An array of services from various service sectors

An easy-to-use service booking platform

Quick estimation of the desired service

Online free tools and resources

Tips, ideas, blogs, articles, tools & resources

No obligation quotations from top 3 verified & qualified vendors

Future Plan of Click and Hire

Clickandhire’s future plan is to reach every small city of India and allow people hire the reliable and quality services at reasonable rates.

“We are committed to providing high quality services for customers on their specific requirements affordable and genuine rates. We want to create an organized platform and extend our reach to people living even in a very small town of the country. In addition, we are constantly working the advancement of our portal, so that customer truly can enjoy hassle-free service booking experience”, concludes Mr. Dipesh Kumar.

