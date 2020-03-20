Chittorgarh court gets chemical wash, medicos screening ppl arriving from Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu

Udaipur : Taking precautionary measures against COVID 19, the district and session judge at Chittorgarh Hemant Kumar Jain instructed for a chemical wash of the entire court premises on Friday. The chemical washing of walls, dais, verandahs etc were held under the supervision of ADJ Amit Dave. The floors too were cleaned with chemical so as to disinfect the entire court complex.

Meanwhile in Udaipur, the medical and health department has appealed to the people to provide information of those who have returned from Bhilwara ,Jhunjhunu and Foreign countries from March 1 till date. Anyone who had gone to Bhilwara and returned after March 1, would have to compulsorily get a medical screening done and those who have come from foreign countries would be kept in quartinine at OTC compound ,CMHO Dinesh Kharadi said.

The DSO teams are raiding shops and outlets to check black marketing of masks and sanitizers. Meanwhile , the shopkeepers and traders associations have voluntarily agreed for partial shut down of markets to help in the prevention of Corona outbreak. Markets at Surajpole, Bapu Bazar and Ashwini Bazar would remain open only during 12 to 6 pm everyday so that the streets are not crowded throughout the day.

IAS Shubh mangala,Incharge of the medical teams appealed to the people to remain indoors as far as possible. At this second stage of the disease, confining to homes is the best way to remain safe,she told the media. The medical department is also screening passengers with symptoms of fever and cough ,arriving through buses, trains and flights. Rapid response teams are visiting people kept in house quarantines and taking their daily progress reports.