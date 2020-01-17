CHIK Hair Color reforms to CHIK Easy

Udaipur : CavinKare, the diversified FMCG conglomerate re-launches its ‘CHIK Hair Color Shampoo’ as ‘CHIK Easy’ for its loyal consumers in Udaipur. As the name suggested CHIK Easy, the product is an unparalleled convenient solution for traditional hair colour users which offers ease of use, no dependency on external help and reduces the overall time taken. With this unique and most relevant combination of ‘convenience’ and ‘affordability’, hair colouring can portray exceptional results similar to that of CHIK Hair Colour Shampoo.

Through this launch, the brand aims at leveraging its strong distribution setup & penetrate deeper into the markets of Udaipur to reach its loyal consumer base. CHIK Easy is no different from CHIK Hair Colour shampoo except for packaging and quantity where the quantity has increased from 12mL to 15mL available at the same price of Rs. 15/-

CHIK Easy – Comes along with goodness of 5 herbal ingredients Amla, Henna, Hibiscus, Fenugreek and Bhringraj and offers unparalleled convenience, effectiveness and safety. The usage of CHIK Easy is very simple as the product box comes with personalized application instructions. All the consumer has to do is wear the gloves, apply the sachet contents on hair, massage it for 2-3 minutes then keep it for 10 minutes and rinse it with water. The shampoo based & no ammonia hair colouring option will make colouring as simple as just shampooing the hair and change your personality in a smidge of time.

Commenting on the re-launch, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Director & CEO – Personal Care & Alliances said, “We are extremely delighted to emerge as CHIK Easy into the market for the consumers to meet their requirements. The revamping has been done for an easy or rather conventional way of usage and familiarity for our customers. As a brand CHIK Easy guarantees the same outcomes as that of CHIK hair colour shampoo and is sure to become the most preferred choice of hair colour product for our Udaipur consumers.”