Chakoora-Naina Road in Dilipidiated Condition

Pulwama : The Chakoora-Naina road in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district is lying in dilapidated conditions.

According to the commuters, they are facing inconvenience while travelling on this 6.5 km long road. “The road has developed potholes which make it difficult to drive smoothly on it,”

Residents of MainChakoora, Grawgund,Kulpora,Ladermer, Khellen,Naina and other adjoining villagers said that the road was Macadimized last year at some places by Road and Buildings (R&B) department. And this road is small as compared to Traffic on this Road,

Meanwhile the residents of these villages demands “Deputy Commissioner Pulwama/Exc.Egr R&B Division Pulwama) to start the widening and macadamization of Chakoora-Naina Road.

It is pertinent to mention that the road passes through the interiors villages of the Pulwama and reaches to Awantipora also and the villagers have repeatedly requested district administration for widening and black toping of the road.

Please share this news







