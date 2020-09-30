BTP incited Dungarpur violence, Congress supported silently

Udaipur : BJP MLA and the party’s state general secretary Madan Dilawar launched a sharp attack on the Bharitya Tribal Party and Gehlot government holding it responsible for the violence in Dungarpur and Udaipur districts. Dilawar is one in the three member committee constituted by the Bhartiya Janta Party assigned with the task of making a factual report on the tribal stir that had led to a state of complete anarchy for four days in South Rajasthan.

Chittorgarh parliamentarian CP Joshi and Udaipur MP Arjunlal Meena are the other two members in the committee which held an intense survey of the violence affected areas on Monday. The members said that they had spoken to all sections of the society including the public, representatives, social workers, government officials, labourers and recorded their feedback on the tribal stir. People told them that while hundreds of uncontrollable men ransacked shops, pelted stones and torched vehicles, the large number of police watched them silently instead of taking stern action. The government tied up their hands and made them mute spectators.

Speaking to the media at a press conference here on Tuesday morning, Dilawar said BTP state president Velaram Ghogra, legislators RamPrasad, Rajkumar Roat, were mainly behind the unrest while he said that the as per the public feedback an IPS officer Kaluram Rawat, RAS officer Mahaveer Kharadi and a social activist DS Paliwal too had role in inciting the tribal community for the vehement protest. They helped in funding the movement and inciting the protestors.

“The local tribal community is peace loving and they are not responsible for the unrest but christian missionaries , converted tribal and outsiders were the actual miscreants” the MLA said. Dilawar said the administration could have prevented the illegal movement, had they stopped the ration and water supply to the protesters at the mahapadav site. They would have backtracked if they did not get food and water to survive.”

When the mobs were torching vehicles, looting shops and taking away the commodities in trucks, pelting stones at innocent people,the police was watching silently because the state government had tied their hands” Dilawar said. The leaders also said that BTP was behind all the conspiracy but since their legislators supported the state government in the majority crisis, congress had to side by them and silently supported the movement which has caused loss of many crores to the people and public property.

The committee members said the state government should take up an enquiry against the accused legislators and government officials to find out their actual involvement in the unrest. Their phone call records should be scanned and it should be find out whom they have been meeting and what had been their movement in the recent past. The BJP leaders also said that such people should not be given the rights of reservation in contesting elections or recruitments.