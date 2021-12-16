NTPC surges on awarding India’s first green hydrogen microgrid project

NTPC is currently trading at Rs. 127.10, up by 0.40 points or 0.32% from its previous closing of Rs. 126.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 127.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 128.20 and Rs. 126.60 respectively. So far 160267 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 152.10 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 88.20 on 29-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 128.60 and Rs. 124.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 123293.11 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.10%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 45.67% and 3.23% respectively.

NTPC has awarded project of ‘Standalone Fuel-Cell based Micro-grid with hydrogen production using electrolyser’ at NTPC Simhadri (Andhra Pradesh). This will be India’s first Green Hydrogen based Energy Storage Project. It would be a precursor to large scale hydrogen energy storage projects and would be useful for studying and deploying multiple microgrids in various off-grid and strategic locations of the country.

The hydrogen would be produced using the advanced 240 kW Solid Oxide Electrolyser by taking input power from the nearby Floating Solar project. The hydrogen produced during sunshine hours would be stored at high pressure and would be electrified using a 50 kW Solid Oxide Fuel Cell. This unique project configuration is designed in-house by NTPC. This unique project for India would open doors for decarbonising the far-off regions of the country like Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) etc., hitherto dependent on diesel generators. The project is in-line with the vision of the government for becoming carbon neutral by 2070 and making Ladakh a carbon-neutral territory.

NTPC is the largest power utility company in India and has presence in Coal, Gas, Solar PV, Hydro and Wind Power Generation and Coal Mining.