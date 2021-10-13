Bhansali Engineering Polymers gets nod for Brown Field ABS Expansion project

Bhansali Engineering Polymers has received approval from board of directors for Brown Field ABS expansion project at company’s existing plants i.e. Abu Road (Rajasthan) & Satnoor (Madhya Pradesh) for enhancing overall ABS production capacity to 200,000 TPA with approximately capex of Rs 500 crore, to be funded through reserves and surplus which shall be implemented tentatively by December 2024. The board of directors at its meeting held on October 12, 2021 has approved the same.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BEPL) is a leading name in the petrochemical sector in India. BEPL is a vertically integrated petrochemical company that is into manufacturing of ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) — a raw material used extensively across industries like automobiles, home appliances, telecommunications, luggage and other sectors.

