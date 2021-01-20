Bank of Maharashtra trades higher on reporting 14% rise in Q3 consolidated net profit

Mumbai : Bank of Maharashtra is currently trading at Rs. 16.10, up by 0.21 points or 1.32% from its previous closing of Rs. 15.89 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 16.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 16.45 and Rs. 15.74 respectively. So far 694420 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 16.45 on 20-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 7.71 on 13-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 16.45 and Rs. 14.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 10535.62 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 93.33%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.60% and 3.07% respectively.

Bank of Maharashtra has reported 13.91% rise in its net profit of Rs 154.07 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as against Rs 135.26 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank marginally increased 3.42% at Rs 3577.00 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 3458.59 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported 14.26% rise in its net profit at Rs 154.48 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as against net profit of Rs 135.20 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank marginally increased by 3.44% at Rs 3577.36 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 3458.55 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

