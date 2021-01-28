Bank of India gains on raising Rs 750 crore by issuing bonds

Bank of India is currently trading at Rs. 49.15, up by 0.15 points or 0.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 49.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 48.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 49.25 and Rs. 47.95 respectively. So far 51953 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 68.90 on 31-Jan-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 30.45 on 13-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 54.55 and Rs. 48.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 16024.16 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 89.10%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.72% and 5.19% respectively.

Bank of India has raised Rs 750 crore via Basel III compliant additional tier 1 (AT-1) bonds on January 27, 2021 on private placement basis. The issue was over-subscribed with receipt of bids of up to Rs 1,017 crore against the issue size of Rs 750 crore. The coupon on the bonds was 9.04 per cent for five years and it carries a call option.

Bank of India offers wide range of services such as Personal banking, Corporate, Rural, MSME, Retail, NRI services, Cards/ATM etc.

