Axita Cotton touches roof on bagging order from Bangladesh

Axita Cotton is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 92.40, up by 4.40 points or 5.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 88.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 92.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 92.40 and Rs. 92.40 respectively. So far 4000 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘M’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 93.15 on 26-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 25.40 on 03-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 93.15 and Rs. 82.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 121.08 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.37%, while Non-Institutions hold 27.63% stake in the company.

Axita Cotton has bagged an order for Indian raw cotton from Bangladesh. The cost of the order is approximately $806890.92.

Axita Cotton is engaged in manufacturing & export of best quality cotton bales & cotton seeds.

