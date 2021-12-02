PDS Multinational Fashions moves up as its arm enters into SPA with SOT Garments India

PDS Multinational Fashions is currently trading at Rs. 1555.40, up by 51.75 points or 3.44% from its previous closing of Rs. 1503.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1548.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1619.00 and Rs. 1501.00 respectively. So far 1015 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1665.00 on 18-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 392.65 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1619.00 and Rs. 1366.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4051.31 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.65%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 4.24% and 29.11% respectively.

PDS Multinational Fashions’ subsidiary company — Technocian Fashions has entered into Share Purchase agreement (SPA) with S.O.T. Garments India. The objective of acquisition is to expand and create opportunity in the Indian fashion market and apparel business including but not limited to procuring the benefit of availability of rich raw material, skilled personnel and gain from the competitive manufacturing in India.

PDS Multinational Fashions, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, manufactures, and distributes various readymade garments and other consumer products in India and internationally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

