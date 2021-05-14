Hinduja Foundation collaborates with The Chopra Foundation to promote the importance of Mental Health during the Covid-19 pandemic

Udaipur : The Hinduja Foundation, the philanthropic arm of over a century-old Hinduja Group, is making its foray into the field of mental health and well-being. TheFoundation, in association with the Chopra Foundation, the John W Brick Mental Health Foundation, and CG Creatives, will be co-sponsoring a three-hour segment, Spotlight India, within the Never Alone Global Mental Health (Virtual) Summit. The segment will be curated by Satya Hinduja’s Alchemic Sonic Environment to create a multisensory deep listening experience designed to invoke states of reflection, receptivity, and exchange. Some of the star speakers at Spotlight India will include Sadhguru, and AbhayDeol to name a few.

This virtual Summit will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and other media platforms at 6.30 PM IST on Friday 21st May 2021 and participants can access free online tools to support their mental health and well-being through https://neveralonesummit.live/.

As the nature of our country is so vast and complex, this segment of the summit will be a collective deep listening journey into the profound synthesis of India. It will hold the vision to explore the natural cycles of brain development and diversity of human experience from early childhood to adulthood and its impact on our planet. Leading mental health professionals, wellness experts, brain scientists, artists, and musicians will be sharing mental health strategies, solutions, and tools to boost mental and emotional resilience for a global audience, with India at its core. We aspire to give hope, inspiration and a sense of community in order to lift spirits during these unprecedented times.

This integrative platform will be a meeting place for our shared humanity, a place to exchange our lessons and unite in building a holistic andhealthy planet. Many of the participants will be sharing rituals, prayers, and creative gestures tuned to the frequency of 136.10 Hz – the frequency of theEarth’s rotation around the Sun, their voices building a collective resonance for the entire summit.

The first Never Alone Summit by the Chopra Foundation focused on protecting the mental, emotional and spiritual well-being of individuals. With expert advice, straight talk and personal stories by motivational speakers, the objective of the initiative is to elevate moods, rebalance thinking, and boost resilience in these challenging times.

Mr. Gopichand P. Hinduja, Co-Chairman, the Hinduja Group, and the Trustee, Hinduja Foundation said, “Mental Health Issues are a silent and an unrecognized pandemic in itself. With their gravity often brushed aside because of false beliefs that lead to avoidance of the condition, they compound to necessitate medical interventions. In some societies like India, seeking that intervention itself becomes a challenge because of the stigma attached. In my view, the afflicted person requires a cross-section of interventions – therapeutic to spiritual – to regain one’s self-esteem and faith, and realizes one is never alone. This Summit presents the entire integration of such elevating possibilities”.

In 2015 a study conducted by the World Health Organization shows that one in five Indians may suffer from depression in their lifetime—nearly 200 million people. Due to the stigma associated with mental illness, a lack of awareness, and limited access to professional help, only 10-12% of these sufferers will seek help.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Paul Abraham, President, Hinduja Foundation said, “The world is currently living in uncertainty. We are navigating through one of the most difficult times in human history. In a crisis like this, our physical health tends to take precedence leaving absolutely no room to focus on our mental and emotional well-being. We at Hinduja Foundation are happy to partner with The Chopra Foundation and Alchemic Sonic Environment in organizing ‘Spotlight India’ as part of the Never Alone Summit 2021. We are grateful to Hinduja Global Solutions for funding our work on the mental health program. The Summit is a step towards raising awareness and normalizing the conversation about mental health and eradicating the stigma that has unfortunately developed around it. We hope that through this initiative, together we can stand for our shared humanity and promote the message of ‘You are never alone’.”

Satya Hinduja, Sound Artist, Futurist, and Founder of Alchemic Sonic Environment, said “The understanding of the intimate interconnectedness within any environment begins by deeply listening to ourselves, our families, our communities and our home – Mother Earth. We are never alone. Alchemic Sonic Environment is pleased to partner with the Chopra Foundation’s Never Alone Global Mental Health Summit for Spotlight India, a collective deep listening platform, merging the arts and dialogue to prioritize and raise awareness of mind-body medicine and to reveal and build new sustainable ecosystems for the future of a mental wellbeing culture.”

Dr. Deepak Chopra MD, founder of The Chopra Foundation, said, “The Chopra Foundation is grateful to partner with theHinduja Foundation and luminaries in India and the world to help heal the global pandemic of mental distress that is behind acute and chronic illness and tragic loss of life every few seconds. If we don’t collectively help we are heading to an unprecedented age of suffering for humanity.”

