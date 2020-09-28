Amway India offers customized skincare solutions; with the launch of Artistry Signature Select Personalized Serum

Udaipur : Building on its leadership in the premium skincare category, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies, launches a personalized skincare solution with Artistry Signature Select Personalized Serum. As India’s undisputed No.1 premium skincare brand, Artistry’s new launch marks its entry into the personalized skincare segment in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “Personalization is an emerging trend in skincare today that Amway is spearheading through its innovative solutions that meet consumers’ specific and evolving skincare needs. We are witnessing a significant shift in consumer choices and consumption habits, especially in the beauty and skincare category. Reports suggest India’s FMCG market sales have returned to pre-COVID levels and was primarily led by the beauty segment. At Amway, we have started to witness a surge in the demand for products in our Beauty and Personal Care categories and we expect it to grow further in the coming quarters. In line with this, our Artistry brand has been continuously evolving to deliver performance-based personalized beauty and skincare solutions that are marrying the best of nature and the best of science.”

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, said, “There is an evolution in the beauty and skincare segment, with increasing interest in high performance and ingredient-driven skincare solutions. The Artistry Signature Select Personalised Serum is a result of intensive research that was conducted analysing over 32,000 faces from all over the world, to offer a high-quality skincare solution. With this launch, we are offering a revolutionary skincare solution for our consumers backed by the superior quality ingredients sourced from Amway’s Nutrilite botanical farms. We are confident that our newly launched Artistry Signature Select Personalized Serums will help bolster our hold in the premium skincare category and expect a growth of 42% by 2025 at a CAGR of 6% in India. Globally, the product has received a positive response from the consumers in solving more than one skincare need and we expect a similar trend in the Indian market.”

Speaking about the innovation, Anisha Sharma, Vice President – Beauty, Personal Care & Communities, said, “Through extensive research, Artistry scientists have seen how every woman has a unique combination of skin concerns and most of the women have multiple concerns. Aging, dullness and dehydration are common skincare concerns that Indian women face today. With Artistry Signature Select Personalized Serum, we have created a personalised skincare solution to support the individual needs of each user, by allowing them to customize skincare to meet their needs. The product comes with five potent amplifiers, to address skincare requirements such as hydration, brightening, anti-wrinkle, firmness and spot corrector. Each selected amplifier adds its own highly concentrated ingredients and latest skincare technology to target specific and multiple skin concerns. Customers can select the multiple and specific benefits they desire up to 3, there are 25 possible combinations to treat every woman’s unique skin needs.”

The Indian beauty category is pegged at INR 204 billion, indicating the ongoing revival in the FMCG domain, led by the beauty category, as also indicated in a recent Nielsen report. With this background and current consumer requirements, Artistry’s Signature Select Personalized Serum is the perfect option for consumers looking to tackle specific skin concerns.

Artistry Signature Select Personalized Serum is a first of its kind skincare solution in the Indian beauty industry, infused with nature, perfected by science and personalized just for you. The product comes with one base serum and five amplifiers, created to address five top skin concerns. The base serum is powered by 100% Phyto-Infused Water, which is exclusive to Artistry, a first and only to the beauty industry. The base serum contains a blend of five Nutrilite – the world’s No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand, sourced botanicals. Amway Nutrilite is a brand of choice among health enthusiasts as it continues to meet the ever-evolving demands of consumers through product innovations in nutrition and herbal nutrition range. Similarly, Amway plans to leverage Nutrition capabilities in the beauty and skincare category in line with customer trends to continue our growth trajectory.