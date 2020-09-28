HDFC Bank targets 10-time increase in number of small merchants in next 3 years

HDFC Bank is targeting a ten-time increase in the number of small merchants it serves to 20 million in the next three years. The bank started targeting merchants about 18 months ago with solutions on accepting payments, providing value-added services like creating a simple website for them, taking care of their inventory and lending based on cash flows, through a single app.

The merchant relationships accrue in fees as the services are charged, in interest income for the lending and also in low-cost current and saving account (Casa) deposits. Having a bigger number of merchants will help the bank’s analytics engines gather more intelligence and deploy suitable solutions.

